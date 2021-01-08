KFC taking new chicken sandwich nationwide

KFC is kicking off the new year in a big way with the release of its long-awaited chicken sandwich. The Louisville-based purveyor of fried chicken has been working to upgrade the sandwich since early last year, as other quick service restaurant brands, such as Popeye's, Chick-fil-a and most recently, McDonalds, battled over whose bird is best. Now, KFC is rolling out its "best chicken sandwich ever" in select markets and will take it nationwide by the end of February, according to a news release. KFC's…