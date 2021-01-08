New campaign, and logo, for GM in a bid to electrify image

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is changing its corporate logo and launching an electric vehicle marketing campaign to reshape its image as clean vehicle company, rather than a builder of gas-powered pickups and SUVs.



The 112-year-old Detroit automaker has promised to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025 and said Friday that the new campaign will highlight its progressive vision for the future.



GM said the industry has reached a history-changing inflection point for mass adoption of electric vehicles.



The campaign comes as stock market investors are enthralled with companies that make electric vehicles. Shares of global EV leader Tesla Inc. have skyrocketed more than 800% in the past year, and the company's market value has passed $800 billion. GM's shares are only up slightly in the past year and its value is around $61 billion.



GM is scrapping its old square blue logo and replacing it with a lower case gm surrounded by rounded corners. The company says it's the biggest change to its logo since 1964. The 'm' in the logo is underlined to look more like an electrical plug.



GM is hoping the “Everybody In” campaign prepares buyers for a new era of vehicle propulsion.



Late last year, GM said it was nearing a battery chemistry breakthrough that will make electric vehicles as affordable as those with internal combustion engines in less than five years. Some will be able to go up to 450 miles per charge and from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in as quickly as three seconds.



The company has promised to spend $27 billion on battery vehicles through 2025.