Alert: US consumer borrowing advanced 4.4% in November with gains in auto and student loans
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer borrowing advanced 4.4% in November with gains in auto and student loans.Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer borrowing advanced 4.4% in November with gains in auto and student loans.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing rose 4.4% in November, its strongest showing in five months, led by strong gains in..
*McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 /* Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent..