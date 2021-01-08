Where is My Stimulus Check? I.R.S. Tries to Fix Millions of Misdirected Payments
Published
If you’re anticipating a stimulus payment that hasn’t yet landed, continue to monitor your bank accounts — and your snail mail.Full Article
Published
If you’re anticipating a stimulus payment that hasn’t yet landed, continue to monitor your bank accounts — and your snail mail.Full Article
Many are still waiting for their stimulus checks. Many of the checks went to their tax preparers.
For millions of Americans who used online tax services, their second stimulus payment may have been sent to the wrong bank account.