Parler appears to be experiencing an outage as users report issues accessing the social media platform
Published
Users of the alternative social media site took to Twitter on Friday to report that the site wasn't working for them.Full Article
Published
Users of the alternative social media site took to Twitter on Friday to report that the site wasn't working for them.Full Article
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has moved full-time to Parler after he was permanently suspended from Twitter on Thursday. On that..
(Part 1 of 4) Unlike the COVID-19 catastrophe in the US which has killed over 260,000 people and counting, the island nation of..