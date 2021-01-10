Westpac is keeping the pressure on its competitors with its lowest ever interest rate. The bank announced today a mortgage rate at 2.29 per cent - the lowest currently offered by any of the big four banks. There is, however, a...Full Article
Mortgage wars: Westpac drops one-year rate to 2.29 per cent
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mortgage wars: Heartland's floating home loan rate dropped to record low 2.5pc
New Zealand Herald
Heartland has slashed its floating home loan rate to a record low 2.5 per cent - undercutting other bank's floating and some..
Mortgage wars: TSB slashes two-year home loan rates to 2.49%
New Zealand Herald
You might like
More coverage
Mortgage wars: Home loan rates drop even lower as TSB offers 2.49 per cent rate
New Zealand Herald
Home loan rates have been slashed again - with TSB offering a one-year home loan rate of 2.49 per cent.The staggering low rate is..
Mortgage wars: Where you can find the best deal to buy a home in New Zealand
New Zealand Herald
Mortgage wars: ASB cuts two year home loan rate to 2.69%
New Zealand Herald
Mortgage wars: Westpac matches ANZ, offers 2.79 per cent home loan rate
New Zealand Herald
Mortgage wars: ANZ offers 2.79 per cent home loan rate
New Zealand Herald