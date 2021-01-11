​CBJ Morning Buzz: Longtime Charlotte City Council member resigns; BofA eyes political donations after Capitol attack; Local hospitals feel strain of Covid-19 surge

A longtime Charlotte City Council member is resigning after recently taking a new job with a local construction company. James Mitchell, a Democrat, will exit the board as of 5 p.m. today. "This was a tough decision to make because serving the citizens of Charlotte for 20 years has been my greatest honor," Mitchell said, reports CBJ's Erik Spanberg. "But given my new role as minority owner and president of R.J. Leeper Construction Co., I have determined this is the best (decision) in the interest…