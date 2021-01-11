Milestone Scientific strikes distribution deal for CompuFlo Epidural Instrument and CathCheck System in Switzerland and Austria

Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) said Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Bitmedical AG to distribute the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument and CathCheck System, as well as related disposables, in Switzerland and Austria. Bitmedical is a premier distributor of medical devices and equipment within Switzerland and Austria, supporting many of the leading global manufacturers in these markets. Hansruedi Muehlegg, CEO of Bitmedical, said in a statement that the company “was impressed with Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural System” following extensive due diligence and positive feedback from end-users prior to entering this agreement. READ: Milestone Scientific raises its revenue guidance to over $2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 “Our analysis found CompuFlo’s objective, quantifiable and real-time pressure detection provides a measure of safety not currently available in epidural anesthesia,” Muehlegg said. “In addition to the inclusion of this extraordinary precision instrument to our product portfolio, we look forward to working closely with Milestone to introduce the CompuFlo and CathCheck System across Austria and Switzerland.” Arjan Haverhals, president of Milestone Scientific, said that Bitmedical “is an ideal distribution partner” as its principals have extensive expertise and proven track records launching new medical devices in Austria and Switzerland. “We believe that the deep reach of Bitmedical into Austrian and Swiss hospitals, as well as their specific expertise in Intensive Care, Cardiac Surgery and Anesthesiology will further expand our European and international market presence,” Haverhauls said. “Besides his current role as CEO of Bitmedical, Hansruedi has a direct anesthesia background as a Clinical Registered Nurse Anesthetist, and thus is very familiar with the challenges associated with epidural procedures. We believe that Switzerland and Austria are important markets for us based on the growing number of epidural procedures in both childbirth and pain management.” Milestone Scientific said the clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Systems are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in epidural punctures, as well as complication rates, and contribute to a significant savings of time on the part of anesthesiologists. Moreover, the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck technology has the potential to transform the monitoring of catheter placement following an epidural procedure by confirming the placement of a catheter within two minutes, versus 20-40 minutes using conventional methods. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham