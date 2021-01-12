Tiny News Collective aims to launch 500 new local news organizations in three years
Starting a local news organization from scratch is difficult, confusing, and expensive. Reaching sustainability? Even harder. Enter The Tiny News Collective, a new venture from News Catalyst and LION [Local Independent Online News] Publishers. The project will offer entrepreneurial journalists a tech stack, business training, legal assistance, and back-office services like payroll for around $100