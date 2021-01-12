Seed investor Techstars names Maëlle Gavet CEO

The board of directors of seed investor and accelerator Techstars has appointed Maëlle Gavet as chief executive officer effective Jan. 11. Gavet was previously chief operating officer of real estate platform Compass and served as executive vice president of operations of the Priceline Group, parent company of travel and hospitality brands including OpenTable, Kayak, and Booking.com. She also held leadership positions at the Boston Consulting Group and was CEO of OZON.ru, Russia’s largest e-commerce…