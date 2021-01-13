Affirm raises $1.2B in target-topping IPO

Affirm Holdings Inc. topped its goals late Tuesday, raising $1.2 billion in the first tech major IPO of the year. The San Francisco fintech is set to begin trading Wednesday (NASDAQ:AFRM) after selling 24.6 million shares for $49 each, well above the price range it raised on Monday of between $41 and $44 a share. The fintech’s billion-dollar booty is the latest in a small group of IPOs that raised $1 billion in the past year. The IPO price gives Affirm a valuation of $11.9 billion, nearly…