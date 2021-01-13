Pushpay elevates Molly Matthews to CEO

Redmond, Washington-based Pushpay has named Molly Matthews as the company's next CEO. Matthews, who is currently the company's chief customer officer, will assume her new role March 1. Pushpay's software helps churches collect donation payments and engage congregants, and the company also works with nonprofits and schools. "Molly has a deep understanding of the U.S. faith and nonprofit marketplaces and exceptional customer knowledge, which is critical to Pushpay’s success," Graham Shaw, Pushpay's…