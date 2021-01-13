Five Things for Wednesday, including Intel's change at the top

Good morning. Here are Five Things for Wednesday. Oregon's largest private employer is switching chief executives. Intel Corp. announced this morning that it will replace CEO Bob Swan with former exec Pat Gelsinger. Watch for more details later today on what the move means. A new twist in Oregon's evolving vaccination strategy: Residents 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated for Covid-19 starting next week following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Previously, older…