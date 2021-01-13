Embrace Pet Insurance hires insurance veteran as development director
Embrace Pet Insurance has hired insurance veteran Kelly Coffey as director of business development. Coffey's primary focus will be to expand the Ohio pet insurance company's reach while developing strategic co-branding initiatives, Embrace said in a statement. Additionally, she will lead the company's business development team focused on cultivating veterinary and affinity-based development channels and expanding into new territories, the company said. "Kelly brings the tenacity to help Embrace…Full Article