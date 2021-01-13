Reports: Houston Rockets trade James Harden to Brooklyn Nets
This breaking news story is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's story, and click here for more Rockets coverage from KHOU. HOUSTON — The Brooklyn Nets are getting James Harden as part of a trade involving the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports. NBA.com reports Houston will get Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs and four first-round picks, including Cleveland's 2022 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks. Jarrett Allen and Taurean…Full Article