Nordstrom's 2020 holiday sales register significant drop

Nordstrom Inc. announced Wednesday that its 2020 holiday season dropped 22% below 2019 sales. The Seattle-based retailer did not release exact dollar amounts, but it said the decrease in comparable sales was “in-line with company expectations” for the fourth quarter. The company said in a news release that its December sales through Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack brands were an improvement from November, and that momentum has carried into the new year. Nordstrom will release its fourth-quarter…