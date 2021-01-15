Bay Area software startup Harness hits $1.7B valuation with $115M funding

Another San Francisco tech company has signaled its entry into the 2021 unicorn club. Harness, which offers a platform for software delivery, announced Thursday that it has raised a $115 million Series C round, bringing its valuation to $1.7 billion. The round was led by Alkeon Capital along with new investors Battery Ventures, Citi Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital and Thomvest Ventures, the company said. The funding includes a $30 million Series B-1 funding round, led by existing…