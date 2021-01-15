After smashing IPO success, Poshmark co-founder Tracy Sun shares 3 trends behind the win

Eleven years after shutting down her first attempt at e-commerce, Poshmark Inc. co-founder Tracy Sun savored the smashing success on Thursday of her second one, which more than quintupled in value in an IPO. "Today is a very historic day for us," she said in a Zoom interview from a set built for a virtual Nasdaq closing bell ceremony at the company's Redwood City, California, headquarters. "We are so proud of what we’ve built." The secondhand fashion, beauty and home goods business hit a valuation…