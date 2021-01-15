Christopher & Banks files for bankruptcy, could close all Milwaukee-area stores

Beleaguered women's apparel retailer Christopher & Banks Corp. filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on Thursday. In a filing made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it expects to lose many, if not all, of its 451 stores. The retailer has Milwaukee-area locations in Brookfield, Germantown and Pleasant Prairie, along with a store at Johnson Creek Outlet Mall in Johnson Creek. Christopher & Banks is also negotiating with buyers…