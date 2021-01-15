Joe Marinucci, CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, to retire

Joe Marinucci, CEO and president of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance since its inception in 2006, will retire at the end of April after more than 40 years in community and economic development. Marinucci's retirement comes at the same time as the retirement Joe Roman, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, announced in June. Marinucci will leave a legacy of cooperation among and advocacy for downtown Cleveland businesses, colleagues say. "Joe has implemented countless strategic…