WrestleMania set to return to Tampa Bay in April

WrestleMania is back in the ring. A little more than a year after cancelling its ambitious March 2020 plans for Tampa Bay during the onset of the pandemic, Wrestlemania will try again at Raymond James Stadium – in just three months. In a release late Saturday sparse on details, World Wrestling Entertainment said “its annual pop culture extravaganza” WrestleMania 37 is on for April 10. Long on the radar of Tampa Bay’s sports business development leaders, the 2020 event in Tampa was…