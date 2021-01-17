Legend Mining assays confirm mineralised intrusive package extends south and east of Mawson discovery

Legend Mining Ltd’s (ASX:LEG) assay results and geological logging from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project on Western Australia's Fraser Range has confirmed an extension of the mineralised intrusive system. Assay results from RKRC038 and RKRC039 confirm mineralised intrusive package extends 150 metres south and 200 metres east of the Mawson massive nickel-copper discovery. In addition, assay results from RKRC041 confirm a new mineralised intrusion 2 kilometres south of Mawson within the Mawson Intrusive Complex. Priority drill targets Legend managing director Mark Wilson said: “It is exciting to see the RC drilling assays pointing to an extension of the Mawson mineralised system and another intrusion with the same geochemistry some 2 kilometres away. “These results have been generated by our unwavering systematic exploration approach. “As a consequence, there will be several priority diamond and RC drill targets for the upcoming field season, with details to be released once a thorough analysis is completed, later in February.” Assay results Assays results for the remaining RC drilling (RKRC028–RKRC041) completed during the 2020 field season have been received. Significant results include: RC drill holes RKRC028 through RKRC036 intersected a thickened package of metasediments and meta-BIF through to a depth of 316 metres downhole, the effective maximum depth penetration of the RC drill. The current geological model of Mawson suggests this metasedimentary cap thins considerably to the south and east, and this is validated with the limited drilling completed to date. The current model suggests the potential for intrusive mafic/ultramafics below this metasedimentary cap, which will be one of the targets of drill testing in 2021. These are encouraging results, given the similarities of the respective geological settings when compared to the massive sulphide mineralisation of the Mawson discovery. Drill planning for the 2021 field season will focus on these areas as a priority. Importantly, the RC drilling continues to confirm the Mawson Intrusion extends south and east of the known Mawson Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation, also confirming the prospectivity for mineralised intrusives in areas with no aircore geochemical anomaly. Additionally, the geological information continually evolves the Mawson geological model, enabling focused diamond drill targeting. Mawson future programs Ffuture programs include: Completion of down-hole transient electromagnetic (DHTEM) modelling from completed DD and RC drill holes; Integration of diamond, RC, aircore geochemical and geophysical datasets to evolve 3D emplacement model of Mawson, with new constrained gravity and magnetic inversions underway; Diamond and RC drill hole planning/design for 2021 field season; and Phase 1 sighter metallurgical test-work on massive sulphide from RKDD034.