Kansas City sues ATF for giving license to gun manufacturer accused of trafficking

The city of Kansas City filed suit against a federal agency in an attempt to close down a gun manufacturer that sprung up again after a previous suit by the city forced its predecessor into bankruptcy. The city, along with the state of Illinois and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, is suing the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for its decision to grant a license to JA Industries, The Kansas City Star reports. The city previously sued Jimenez Arms, alleging its cheap…