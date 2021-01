The Latest: Chinese province ups restrictions amid outbreak

BEIJING — A Chinese province grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases is reinstating tight restrictions on weddings, funerals and other family gatherings, threatening violators with criminal charges.



The notice from the high court in Hebei province did not give specifics, but said all types of social gatherings were now being regulated to prevent further spread of the virus.



Hebei has had one of China’s most serious outbreaks in months and it comes amid measures to curb the further spread during February’s Lunar New Year holiday.



Authorities have called on citizens not to travel, ordered schools closed a week early and conducted testing on a massive scale.



Hebei recorded another 54 cases over the previous 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday, while the northern province of Jilin reported 30 cases and Heilongjiang further north reported seven.



Beijing had two new cases and most buildings and housing compounds now require proof of a negative coronavirus test for entry.



