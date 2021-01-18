One Thousand Museum penthouse sells for $16M

A penthouse in One Thousand Museum, the Miami condo designed by the late Zaha Hadid, sold for $16 million. Unit 5001 in the condo at 1000 Biscayne Blvd was sold by 1000 Biscayne Tower, an affiliate of the development team led by Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Gregg Covin and Kevin Venger. The buyer was the Museum Spice Land Trust, with Kenneth Klassman as trustee. It’s not clear who owns the trust. The condo totals 9,200 square feet, with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The price equated to…