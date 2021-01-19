A 22-year-old woman accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop and planning to sell it to Russia has been arrested
Riley June Williams surrendered herself to law-enforcement authorities on Monday, according to CNN.Full Article
U.S. law enforcement is investigating whether a woman took a laptop computer or hard drive from U.S. House of Representatives..
A 22-year-old woman is accused by an ex-partner of trying to sell the device to Russian intelligence.