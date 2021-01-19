Levine to take health role in Biden administration

Dr. Rachel Levine, who has been the Pennsylvania Department of Health secretary since 2017 and has led the commonwealth’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been nominated as an assistant secretary of health in the new Biden administration. In a news release, President-Elect Joe Biden said she was an “historic and deeply qualified choice.” As an assistant secretary of health, she will work on the federal response to Covid-19. “Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential…