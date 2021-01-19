PODS founder raises $13 million for new startup venture

A Clearwater-based startup with ties to PODS moving and storage giant has raised $13 million in its latest funding. Red Rover, which was founded in January 2020, has raised $13.6 million from 46 investors, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company, also known as Easy Moves Holdings LLC, previously raised $10 million in late 2020. The company was created by Peter Warhurst, who originally founded moving and storage company PODS. Red Rover is an improvement upon that…