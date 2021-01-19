Sandusky's Barra Tacos prepping Upper Arlington restaurant

A modern Mexican restaurant is coming to Central Ohio. Sandusky-based Barra Tacos, which also has a location in Amherst, is expanding to 3051 Northwest Blvd. in Upper Arlington. That’s the former site of Yabo’s Tacos, which closed that location last year, though it still has others in Central Ohio. Barra has not yet responded to questions about its plans, but the coming soon signs are up and the restaurant is hiring. Its Facebook page said there will be open interviews the through Jan. 22…