Twenty Seven Co appoints Simon Phillips to take reins as group’s new CEO

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) has appointed Perth-based Simon Phillips as the group’s new CEO with effect from February 1, 2021. Phillips will replace outgoing CEO Ian Warland, who has resigned to take up a new opportunity. The appointment will coincide with the company relocating its head-office to Perth from Adelaide by the end of the current quarter. Phillips has been working in a consultancy capacity with TSC since late 2020 and has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, including as an investment advisor and fund manager specialising in WA-focused gold explorers and producers. He has a Diploma of Financial Markets and Advising from FINSIA and will be responsible for TSC’s operational and market communications strategy, with the immediate priority to accelerate the development of the WA Goldfields assets which include the Mt Dimer, Yarbu and Rover projects. Accelerated exploration the priority TSC’s chairman Rob Scott said: “The board is delighted to secure Simon’s services as CEO, as his extensive experience funding gold explorers and producers, combined with his excellent network across the investment community, provides us with a uniquely blended skillset to drive the company’s forward strategy. “Simon’s first priority will be to oversee an accelerated exploration strategy across our three WA goldfield properties, focusing particularly on Mt Dimer, at which high-grade open pit mining has previously been conducted and significant gold mineralisation since intersected in exploration drilling. “As CEO, Simon will also be responsible for our market and wider stakeholder communications strategies. “We look forward to Simon commencing in the CEO role with effect from February 1, 2021, in tandem with TSC establishing Perth as its new head office and to the commencement of drilling at Mt Dimer [this quarter]. “Finally, the board thanks outgoing CEO Ian Warland for his significant contribution to TSC over the past several years and wishes him well with his new business endeavours.” Three WA gold assets core focus The board has tasked Phillips with implementing its revised strategic agenda, which comprises accelerating the development and optimisation of the company’s WA Goldfields assets. Phillips said: “After many years working in the West Australian investment industry, gaining considerable hands-on experience funding gold explorers and producers, I see TSC as an outstanding and challenging opportunity. “The three WA gold assets are high-quality and deliver excellent exploration upside, which is now the board’s core focus moving forward. “I’m very much looking forward to working with TSC’s geology team to further develop our WA assets, especially the Mt Dimer Mining Lease, and creating value for shareholder.”