Maryland health-tech startup raises eye-popping $100 million

Bethesda’s Aledade Inc. has raised $100 million in new funding — a nine-figure cherry on top of a monumental growth year in which the firm continued to take its value-based care model to new markets in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The local health-tech startup said Tuesday it has closed its Series D round led by existing investor Palo Alto, California-based Meritech Capital. Another existing investor, Toronto-based OMERS Growth Equity, and new investors New York’s Tiger Global Management…