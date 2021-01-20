New touchless mobile ticketing pilot program from Port Authority of Allegheny County begins accepting participants

A new touchless way to pay. The Port Authority of Allegheny County said it's looking to recruit up to 400 participants to try its new touchless mobile ticketing pilot program before it launches for a wider public audience. By using a free app on a rider's smartphone that is connected to their debit or credit card, the pilot program will allow riders to walk onto and ride a Port Authority bus after scanning their phone on a dashboard display, a process that takes almost the same amount of time as…