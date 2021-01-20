This startup lets you send flowers and gifts to loved ones long after you're gone

When Art Shaikh's father died, he left his son with a box of gifts, photos, trinkets and other memories to share with his family. He also left a set of instructions for Shaikh to deliver messages and gifts to other members of the family, like flowers on his mother's birthday and gifts for his niece on her wedding day. Shaikh's father set out to preserve his legacy, and to be a part of his family's life long after he's gone. To help more families curate those special moments, and allow those…