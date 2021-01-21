Amazon Prime membership spikes to all-time high during pandemic
Published
Amazon’s U.S. Prime membership has climbed to an estimated 142 million members, investment research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners said Tuesday. Amazon added 30 million shoppers in the past year, CIRP estimates. It’s the highest proportion of Amazon customers using Prime since the researchers began studying the program in 2012. It is yet another measurement of Amazon’s breakneck growth during the pandemic, which drove a profound shift in consumer habits toward online shopping.…Full Article