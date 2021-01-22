Harris Teeter, Publix start offering Covid-19 vaccines

Harris Teeter and Publix are gearing up to distribute Covid-19 vaccines at stores across the Carolinas. Harris Teeter, the Matthews-based subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), says the vaccine will be administered across its 211 pharmacy locations. It will be available for limited distribution in a phased approach following federal and state guidelines. The grocer began offering the no-cost vaccination at some South Carolina stores this week. It plans to expand that to other stores in its footprint…