Hank Aaron, legend with Milwaukee, Atlanta Braves, dies at 86

Henry "Hank" Aaron, one of the most iconic athletes in Milwaukee sports history and one of the greatest baseball players of all-time, has died at the age of 86. The legend who played for both the Milwaukee Braves and the Atlanta Braves before ending his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, was set to turn 87 on Feb. 5. His cause of death is still unknown, but he did receive a Covid-19 vaccine recently. Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s legendary home run record in 1974, is considered one of the game’s…