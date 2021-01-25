Nancy Pelosi has plowed up to $1 million into bullish bets on Tesla stock
Published
The politician disclosed up to $3.5 million in total security purchases, including Apple and Disney call options and AllianceBernstein stock.Full Article
Published
The politician disclosed up to $3.5 million in total security purchases, including Apple and Disney call options and AllianceBernstein stock.Full Article
4:05 pm: US equities fall as aid talks advance US stocks closed slightly lower as Democrats and the White House advanced their..
· *US stocks traded mixed on Thursday after weekly unemployment claims dipped below 1 million for the first time since the..