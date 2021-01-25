Virginia approves two more sports betting apps

Two more sportsbook operators were approved to take bets in Virginia Sunday, bringing the total to three companies that can operating in the commonwealth just two weeks before one of sports' biggest betting events, the Superbowl. DraftKings and BetMGM, the casino giant's online sports betting arm, both received temporary approvals Sunday, according to the Virginia Lottery website. They follow Fan Duel, which was the first to gain temporary approval Thursday. The DraftKings approval came in in…