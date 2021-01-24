Montana governor calls on Biden to rethink Keystone Pipeline decision: ‘It’s a lifeline’
Published
Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., explains why the Keystone XL Pipeline being in operation is crucial for rural Montana and the nation.Full Article
Published
Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., explains why the Keystone XL Pipeline being in operation is crucial for rural Montana and the nation.Full Article
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he’s open to supporting the proposed Keystone XL pipeline “if it’s..