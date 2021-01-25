Atlanta Hawks to host Los Angeles Clippers at 8% capacity

State Farm Arena will welcome season ticket holders back for the first time in almost 11 months when the Atlanta Hawks host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. With safety and health guidelines in place, the Hawks (8-8) will limit capacity at the downtown venue (16,500 capacity) to 8%, which is about 1,300 tickets. The Hawks originally targeted to have a limited number of fans return on Jan. 18 (MLK Day) but delayed the re-opening due to a local surge in positive cases. “It’s a long…