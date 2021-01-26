Report: Atlanta emerging as potential site to host 2021 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star Game may happen after all. The National Basketball Players Association and the league are discussing the possibility of holding an All-Star Game in early March — with State Farm Arena emerging as a potential host site, according to multiple reports. The NBA All-Star Game was previously scheduled for February in Indianapolis but was canceled due to concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic. ESPN first reported potential plans of a scaled-down version of All-Star Weekend in…Full Article