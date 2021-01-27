RSM names Tracey Walker national leader of culture, diversity and inclusion
National audit, tax and consulting services firm RSM has named Tracey Walker as its national leader of culture, diversity and inclusion (CDI) effective May 1. Walker will be responsible for RSM’s overall CDI strategy, including recruitment, retention and advancement of diverse candidates in partnership with the firm’s talent organization, supplier diversity initiatives and employee network groups. Walker is currently RSM’s national senior director of government affairs and culture, diversity…Full Article