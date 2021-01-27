Film producer Alessandra Lo Savio buys Miami Beach mansion for $16M

Film producer and entertainment executive Alessandra Lo Savio purchased a mansion on the Venetian Islands in Miami Beach for $15.5 million. The 8,181-square-foot home at 815 E. Dilido Drive was sold by 815 Dilido Home LLC, managed by Ron Schmeichel, an executive with JRR Private Capital. The price equated to $1,895 per square foot. It was an off-market deal. The home last traded for $8.68 million in 2018, so it made a significant leap in value. That's reflective of a surge in demand for homes on…