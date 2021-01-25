VIP Gloves receives European Union's CE Mark, paving the way for distribution of its nitrile gloves in the European Union Economic Area

VIP Gloves Ltd (ASX:VIP) has received the Conformitè Europëenne (CE) EU examination certificate, which will allow the company to distribute its nitrile gloves throughout the European Union Economic Area (EEA). The CE Mark certificate proves that the company’s nitrile gloves conform to EU health and safety standards. A CE Mark certificate is defined as the European Union’s (EU) mandatory conformity marking for regulating the goods sold within the EEA since 1985 and the marking represents a manufacturer’s declaration that products comply with the EU’s New Approach Directives. These directives apply to products sold within the EU and products that are manufactured in or designed to be sold in the EEA. Higher selling prices with CE Mark VIP executive director WM Chen said: “Obtaining the CE Mark would allow VIP’s products to command higher selling prices while enabling us to expand our product distribution network directly to the European distributors, as well as selling our products to existing distributors who service the European market.” The company’s application is currently pending for certification of the company’s nitrile gloves from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).