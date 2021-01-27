Tampa startup accepted to prestigious Techstars Boulder accelerator

A Tampa-based startup is the latest to join the prestigious Techstars accelerator family. Defynance, a Tampa company that looks to revolutionize student loan refinancing through the use of income share agreements, will be one of 11 startups in the Techstars Boulder program. The company was founded in 2018 and is a member of innovation hub Embarc Collective. Defynance is the latest from the Bay region to be tapped for a Techstars program. In 2020, marketing tech company Nickelytics was part of…