Kansas to shut down unemployment system to deal with fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims are prompting Kansas to shut down its processing system this weekend, meaning some jobless workers will have payments delayed as the state installs new anti-fraud protections, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.



Kelly acknowledged that fraudulent claims may have helped fuel a recent surge of filings for benefits, agreeing with Republican legislators.



The Democratic governor’s announcement came shortly after GOP lawmakers said they will push to protect employers from being forced to cover the cost of fraudulent claims in ex-employees' names. They said the state Department of Labor doesn't have a handle on the problem and that they've not gotten enough data or answers.



Kelly said the unemployment system will go down at 2 p.m. Saturday and go back up at 7 a.m. Tuesday. She said the state won’t pay benefits during that period but will work to catch up on claims when the system is back up.



“The fix really is going to be an enhanced verification process,” Kelly told reporters during a Statehouse news conference.



Kelly said state official believe Kansas is seeing a wave of fraudulent claims because it asks for limited information to verify a person's identity — "name, rank and serial number — Social Security number, in this case."



“We'll make sure that everybody who is filing for claims or has filed for claims is putting in additional verification stuff,” Kelly said during a Statehouse news conference. "You know, how they ask you for the middle name of your grandfather or what was your first car.”



State Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Kansas City-area Republican who leads the House Commerce Committee, said the shutdown for anti-fraud fixes is welcome, but it should have happened months ago.