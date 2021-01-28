The Latest: Vietnam's first local outbreak in 2 months grows

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam reported 82 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, hours after confirming the first two infections in nearly two months.



Seventy-two of the cases came from an electronic company in Hai Duong province, where a 34-year-old female employee tested positive after her colleague was found to carry the virus from Osaka, Japan, several days earlier, the Health Ministry said.



It said the woman who was tested in Japan carried the U.K. variant, which could spread faster.



The company with over 2,200 workers was closed for disinfection and the provincial authority locked down surrounding communities to curb the outbreak.



The ministry said over 3,000 people in the area will be tested.



Meanwhile, in neighboring Quang Ninh province, 10 people tested positive after a man working at Van Don International Airport was confirmed to be infected.



There has been no report of connection between the two clusters.



____



THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is a test of the strength of Biden’s new administration and Democratic control of Congress



— The role race should play in prioritizing vaccinations is being tested in Oregon amid tensions around equity and access



— Scaling up vaccine production is a slow and steady process, so predictions of how much will arrive and when is an educated guess



— Coronavirus-enforced quarantine is ending for tennis players in Australia, turning 2 quiet weeks into their busiest



— Pandemic brings drama on and off screen at the Sundance film festival



— Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,...