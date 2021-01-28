Five things to know today, and how entertained should we be by this GameStop thing?

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know before you start your busy business day: Ohio's seventh-straight day of Covid-19 hospitalizations below 3,500 means the state's businesses can stay open and its residents can stay out until 11 p.m. starting Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine also set metrics for when the curfew could be pushed back to midnight or ultimately removed. The curfew doesn't apply to grocery stores, employees traveling to or from work, emergencies and restaurant…