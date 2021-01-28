First case of highly transmissible Covid-19 variant reported in Guilford County

The Guilford County Division of Public Health has reported a positive case of a highly transmissible Covid-19 variant in Guilford County as of Jan. 27. This case is in isolation, the GCDPH said. This positive case’s sample was randomly selected for additional variant testing which returned positive for the B.1.1.7 variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 195 cases have been detected in 21 states. “Due to the B.1.1.7 variant being highly transmissible,…