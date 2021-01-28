Robinhood's GameStop freeze stirs storm of criticism from politicians, users

Robinhood Markets Inc. is getting a hail of criticism after it restricted users' ability to trade shares of GameStop Corp. and other companies Wednesday. Politicians from both sides of the aisle joined unhappy users and some prominent Silicon Valley investors who blasted the move by the Menlo Park-based online trading platform. "F--- Robinhood," tweeted former Y Combinator President Sam Altman, who is now CEO of San Francisco-based OpenAI Inc. Altman also changed his Twitter bio to say, "Humbled…